5 to watch

In a typical school year, girls golf is the first sport on the Indiana high school sports calendar, teeing off its season while all other fall sports are just starting their training camps.

Of course, nothing is normal this year. When tournaments begin this morning, they will be the first Indiana high school contests since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic halted school activities.

5 players

Madison Dabagia, Homestead: A junior with the reigning state champions, Dabagia was the individual medalist at the 2019 Norwell sectional and was the runner-up at the 2019 state championship at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, shooting an even-par 144 over two days. She's enjoyed success this summer, too, taking second at the Women's City Golf Tournament at Brookwood by finishing 2-over in the three-day contest.

Kaitlyn Hoag, Columbia City: Hoag, now a senior, shot a seven-over par 77 at the East Noble regional at Noble Hawk last season to advance to the state finals as an individual. She was even better at the sectional at Noble Hawk just over a week earlier, when she finished the course with a 76.

Simone Senk, Homestead: The junior tied for ninth at the 2019 state tournament, but one of her best efforts of the year came at regionals, where she tied for third with a 69. She took third at the Women's City Tournament a few weeks ago, where she had the unusual opportunity to play in the same pairing as teammate Madison Dabagia.

Georgia Hanauer, Southern Wells: A senior, Hanauer was the best-scoring individual to advance out of the Norwell regional without her team last year after shooting a 79 at Timber Ridge. She also advanced out of the sectional as a sophomore after making a 14-stroke improvement between her freshman and sophomore sectionals.

Amy Frazier, Homestead: As if the Spartans didn't have enough weapons, the sophomore is transferring to Homestead after attending Bishop Dwenger her freshman year. She led the Saints to the SAC team title last season (she finished second as an individual), and was the individual medalist at the Angola sectional.

5 teams

Homestead: The Spartans are the defending state champions, and while they did graduate two seniors who played at the state tournament, they've reloaded. The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association anointed Homestead as the preseason No. 1, and the Spartans will have their first chance to prove that they're still the best at the State Preview in Carmel on Saturday.

Columbia City: The Eagles were third at last year's East Noble sectional, behind Northridge and Concord and took 10th on the same course at regionals the following week. The defending NE8 champions, Columbia City is one of just three local teams to receive votes in the preseason coaches poll.

Wawasee: The Warriors are the other local team to receive votes in the preseason poll, after finishing second at the Warsaw sectional last season and eighth at the East Noble regional. Wawasee has a number of returnees from last season, but their best golfer last year, Belle Brunner, moved with her family since and will now attend Concord.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints claim 16 sectional titles, including six since 2011, and are the defending SAC champions. But will they be able to maintain that momentum without the Frazier?

Bellmont: Bellmont was the runner-up at both the Norwell sectional and the Northeast 8 tournament during the 2018 season.

5 storylines

How much of the season will actually happen?: For months, golf fans have insisted that the links are the safest sporting venue from a coronavirus perspective, as players do not have to touch, share equipment, or even stand within a few feet of each other. IHSAA and national officials have suggested decision-makers should be flexible and apply different restrictions to different sports, but if the pandemic continues to spread in Indiana, even golf might be in trouble.

New world, new rules: If golf does continue as scheduled, there will be small but noticeable changes. Coaches will be asked to wear masks, players are supposed to refrain from touching surfaces like the flag stick or rakes in bunkers and players are asked not to arrive at the course more than 45 minutes before their tee times.

Homestead vs. NorthWood: The Panthers are not technically in the Fort Wayne coverage area, but they do play in the same regional, and thus Homestead has developed a bit of a friendly rivalry with the East Noble regional runners-up. Cybil Stillson of NorthWood was the individual medalist at the East Noble regional as a sophomore last season, and the Panthers are used to winning: they're coached by Adam Yoder, who led the girls basketball team to a state title last winter.

No local medalists: Despite Homestead's convincing team win at the state tournament last year, when three Spartans finished in the top 10 and another local player, Bishop Luers' Madeleine Pape, tied for ninth, no player for northeast Indiana has been the individual medalist at the state finals since Warsaw's Emily Johnson in 2006.

How low can you go?: Homestead set the record for lowest team score recorded at a regional tournament last season with a 282, but missed the sectional record (281) and was one stroke off the record for lowest 36-hole score at the state tournament (604). Something to aim for this time around.