Redevelopment commission terminates Electric Works development agreement

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted today to terminate the economic development agreement for the Electric Works development south of downtown.

The move came following a presentation from Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Jon Bomberger, an attorney with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, who represents the city.

Bomberger said information provided by the development team to city officials indicated the project is short by about $30 million in construction loans and about $21 million short in private equity.

Pete Mallers, an attorney with Beers Mallers Backs & Salin who represents RTM Ventures, disputed the city's characterizations and suggested the funding gap is actually around $8 million.

As an example, Mallers cited a commitment letter from Midland States Bank for a construction loan.

That letter, Mallers said, also included commitments from First Merchants and Old National banks. Individual commitment letters were currently being obtained from First Merchants and Old National, Mallers said. Another, Star Financial, has sent the project through underwriting "and intends to make a commitment."

"Admittedly, we wish we had had that Thursday, but they're working on it, and it's in underwriting and we should have that answer very soon," Mallers said. "So it's not a $30 million gap."

Commission President Christopher Guerin made the motion to terminate the economic development agreement, with the caveat that the city "remains open to any new or additional or other proposal" that RTM Ventures or another developer brings forward.

It's unclear what the action means for the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and Allen County commissioners going forward.

