Monday, August 03, 2020 3:59 pm
Mayhew Road bridge restricted for week during deck repair
The Journal Gazette
The northbound lane of the Mayhew Road bridge over the St. Joseph River, between Clinton Street and Saint Joe Road, will be restricted from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 during bridge deck repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
A temporary traffic signal will be installed, the highway department said in its notice.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story