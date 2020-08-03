The Journal Gazette
 
    Mayhew Road bridge restricted for week during deck repair

    The Journal Gazette

    The northbound lane of the Mayhew Road bridge over the St. Joseph River, between Clinton Street and Saint Joe Road, will be restricted from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 during bridge deck repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    A temporary traffic signal will be installed, the highway department said in its notice.

     

