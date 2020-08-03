Indiana: 582 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

Health officials have announced that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 68,433 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,780 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 85% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 775,482 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 769,043 Sunday.

Beginning Tuesday, the state health department will be offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kosciusko, LaGrange and Wells counties. For locations or to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.