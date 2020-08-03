Holcomb launching first TV ad of campaign

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday announced his first campaign ad, launching a seven-figure, statewide television buy.

The ad will begin running statewide on Tuesday on broadcast and cable, his campaign said.

Titled “Proud to be a Hoosier,” it highlights Hoosiers' resiliency through the pandemic.

“We were reminded what we always knew about Indiana, and that's we're a strong, resilient group of Hoosiers, and there's no challenge we can't overcome when we come together, and we're reminded of that fact every single day…We are One Indiana. And we are One Indiana for All,” Holcomb says in the ad's voiceover.

Along with traditional Indiana shots of corn and a sunset, all but one person in the ad is wearing a mask, including a mother putting a mask on a toddler heading off to school. The one person without is a medical professional who has just taken off her surgical mask and the creases can be seen on her cheeks.

Twice in the ad people are seen elbow-bumping instead of shaking hands.