Monday, August 03, 2020 11:11 am
Kendallville announces curbside cleanup effort
The Journal Gazette
Kendallville will be providing curbside cleanup for residential properties as part of a recently approved solid waste contract.
Residents can dispose of bulky, unwanted items, a statement from the community said today.
The curbside cleanup is scheduled for:
- Saturday, Sept. 19 for both sides of Mitchell Street and areas north;
- Saturday, Sept. 26 for the area south of Mitchell Street, including Country Club Hills and High Pointe Glen.
