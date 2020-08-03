The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 03, 2020 10:47 am

    Covington Art Fair canceled

    The Journal Gazette

    The annual Covington Art Fair has been canceled for this year.

    In a statement released today, the organization said based on information issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the show could not safely be produced this year.

    The fair had been rescheduled for Aug. 22 and 23 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with more than 80 artists and Covington Plaza merchants participating.

    Next year's fair is scheduled for June 26 and 27, 2021.

     

