Verbatim: Country Night @ The Drive-In featuring acoustic performances from Chris Janson, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny

The following was released on Monday, August 3, 2020:

Nitelite Promotions Presents…

Country Night @ The Drive-In featuring acoustic performances from Chris Janson, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Car Tickets $149.99 / $99.99 (*additional fees may apply)

On Sale Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (August 3, 2020) – Live country music is making a return to Fort Wayne, Indiana with Country Night @ The Drive-In! The show will feature live acoustic performances from country music stars, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny in-person from the stage in the parking lot of the Allen County War Memorial Museum, on Friday, September 25, 2020 starting at 7:00 p.m. The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m.

Parking spaces will be socially distanced in accordance with the state's safety recommendations and CDC guidelines. Besides inside of their vehicles, attendees will be allowed to sit atop their vehicle, in their trunk/truck bed or in a lawn chair or blanket directly next to their vehicle within the allotted space. Sound will be broadcast through FM transmitter and can be heard through car radios or portable FM stereos. Security will be on-site to enforce social distancing rules for the health and well-being of all fans.

GA Car Tickets will be sold with admission for up to 4 people for the price of $99.99*, and a limited number of Gold Circle Car Tickets with parking closest to the stage available for $149.99*. To attend the concert, a Car Ticket must be purchased, however, consumers will have the ability to purchase an Additional Person ticket for $34.99* each. There will be a maximum of 6 people permitted per car. Tickets also include the ability for attendees to bring in outside food and beverages to enjoy during the performance.

Who is Chris Janson? He is a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the five years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 Music Row Awards and was named one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written” by NSAI. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” earned the same NSAI honor, making him one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. Now it's onto new music for Janson: “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his new album Real Friends recently became his third No. 1at country radio and his current single “Done” was most-added upon impact. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I'll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin' Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”).

MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an Artist to Watch by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. Jordan's debut album Home State has accumulated 1 billion streams worldwide and features his current Top 10 single “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” as well as two recent back-to-back No. 1 Platinum-Certified hits “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” In 2019 Jordan won Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018.The hit maker just released a new collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated artist Julia Michaels titled “Cool Anymore.” The track was written by Jordan and Julia along with Nicolle Galyon, Ross Copperman and Emily Weis band. The singer/songwriter has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion. For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.

Powerhouse vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny has fueled an undeniable breakout story with his Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Drunk Me,” from his debut album Telling All My Secrets (Riser House/Columbia Nashville). The 11-song project released last Dec. earned him 2018's best first-week showing for a major label country debut album. Mitchell welcomed the release with performances on NBC's “Today” and ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while “Drunk Me” has been lauded by the New York Times as one of the best songs 2018, and was featured in multiple Amazon Music “Most Played” and “Best Of” year-end lists. The song, which Mitchell co-wrote and co-produced, hit No. 1 on Nielsen's Country On-demand Audio Stream chart, and has amassed more than 305 million streams since its release. In 2019 he was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video for “Drunk Me” at the CMT Music Awards, became the only country up-and-comer included in Pandora's 2019 Artists to Watch list, was dubbed one of Music Row's Next Big Thing honorees and The Tennessean's Next Nashville Stars for 2019. An authentic, fearless songwriter and performer, Mitchell has toured with such stars as Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Brett Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Dustin Lynch.

Tickets for Country Night @ The Drive-In featuring Chris Janson, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny go on sale Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com/acwmc or at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.