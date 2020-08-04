Goshen Avenue road improvements to move into next phase

The roundabout at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard is set to open Thursday, while St. Marys and Russell avenues will close at Goshen Avenue to restore the intersections, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The roadwork is part of the Goshen Avenue improvement project as it moves into a new phase, the city said in a statement.

Goshen Avenue will remain open during the restoration of the intersections, the city said, but St. Marys and Russell avenues will be open to local traffic only.