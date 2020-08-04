Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Mishawaka man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Mishawaka police are investigating the disappearance of Byron Blue, 78, who was last seen at 9:45 a.m. today in Mishawaka.

Blue is 6 feet tall, 178 pounds, white, with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue-striped short-sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike shoes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 851AM.

Anyone with information about Blue is asked to call Mishawaka police at (547) 258-1678 or dial 911.