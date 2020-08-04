Tuesday: Allen reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Another two Allen County residents died from COVID-19 and 27 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's totals to 3,682 cases and 160 deaths, the county Department of Health said Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ , the county health department said.