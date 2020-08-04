New Haven partners with Neighborhood Link for day of giving, caring

New Haven is creating a new partnership with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to create a day of giving, kindness and caring, Patriot Day, on Sept. 11.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne is a non-profit organization connecting volunteers with individuals who need help with home repair projects.

The New Haven team will work with NeighborLink to identify projects in the New Haven community. Due to COVID-19, exterior projects that can be completed in one day are sought. To be considered, projects must be submitted by Aug. 16 on the NeighborLink website at NLFW.org.