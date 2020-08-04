Crossroad Child & Family Services expands residential treatment program

Crossroad Child & Family Services expanded its residential treatment program with the opening of a new 15-bed unit.

Crossroad officially opened the new $2 million residential unit Monday, with plans to start placing children in the building over the coming weeks. This will provide up to 15 additional beds to Crossroad's existing 60 beds for open and secure residential treatment.

The new unit is unique, Crossroad said, due to the ability to adapt the living space for different levels of care. Placements into the unit will depend on the needs of children at any given time.