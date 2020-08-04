Volunteers needed for annual Great American Cleanup

This year's Great American Cleanup is Sept. 19. Volunteers are asked to pre-register so the city can provide T-shirts, gloves, and trash bags.

All cleanup areas will be outside and should allow for social distancing. Volunteers are required to wear face coverings in the few instances where social distancing is not possible, the city said Tuesday.

Individuals, families and groups can register at: www.cityoffortwayne.org/greatamericancleanup or call 427-1345, no later than Aug. 24.

Volunteer groups can pick areas they wish to clean or have the staff from the city's Solid Waste Department assign them a location. The clean-up process will begin between 8 and 9 a.m. Sept. 19.