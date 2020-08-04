New Haven spraying for mosquitoes

Weather permitting, the city of New Haven will be spraying for mosquitoes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to remain indoors.

The Allen County Department of Health regularly collects samples to test for West Nile Virus. The boundaries for the spray area are Indiana 930 to the north, Moeller Road to the south, Sheridan Road to the west and Hartzell Road to the east.