Indiana: 836 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 836 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 14 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 69,255 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,794 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 785,018 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 775,482 Monday.

Beginning today, free testing will be offered in Kosciusko, LaGrange and Wells counties:

Bluffton : First Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday;

: First Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday; Shipshewana : Goshen Physicians Family Medicine, 450 E. Country Lane, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday;

: Goshen Physicians Family Medicine, 450 E. Country Lane, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday; Warsaw: Central Park Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday

To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.