Kendallville to provide cleanups

Kendallville will provide curbside cleanup for residential properties within the city limits to dispose of bulky, unwanted items not routinely collected by trash haulers. The service will be provided through a recently approved solid waste contract.

The cleanups will take place Sept. 19 for both sides of Mitchell Street and areas north and Sept. 26 for the area south of Mitchell Street, including Country Club Hills and High Pointe Glen. More information at www.kendallville-in.org.