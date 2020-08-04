Streetscape work in old Leo slated

The town of Leo-Cedarville plans to break ground on a streetscape revitalization project in old downtown Leo – near Center and Main streets, a block north of the Hosler/Grabill Road intersection – at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This spring, Leo-Cedarville was awarded $750,000 by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through the Stellar Communities Program. This project is a component of NewAllen's East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan, which led the region to being named an Indiana Regional Stellar Community Designee in 2018.

The streetscape revitalization project includes two blocks of Center Street from Hosler Road to Walnut Street. Improvements include ADA-compliant ramps and complete sidewalks, repaved streets with crosswalks and regulatory signs, new thematic lighting, planter boxes with greenery, drainage upgrade and a downtown gathering place.

The total estimated project cost is $1,178,772, which includes $750,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and $428,772 in local match funding.