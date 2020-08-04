Tuesday, August 04, 2020 11:31 am
Groundbreaking set at Homestead
The Journal Gazette
Southwest Allen County Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the $169 million Homestead High School additions and renovations project at 1:30 p.m. at the varsity baseball field on Homestead's campus, 4310 Homestead Road.
School board members, administrators and representatives from Hagerman, CSO Architecture Interior Design, MKM Architecture + Design and Performance Services are expected to attend.
The project will renovate and expand Homestead on its existing site. It is expected to take four years to complete.
