Groundbreaking set at Homestead

Southwest Allen County Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the $169 million Homestead High School additions and renovations project at 1:30 p.m. at the varsity baseball field on Homestead's campus, 4310 Homestead Road.

School board members, administrators and representatives from Hagerman, CSO Architecture Interior Design, MKM Architecture + Design and Performance Services are expected to attend.

The project will renovate and expand Homestead on its existing site. It is expected to take four years to complete.