Ohio man injured in Paulding County crash

A Bryan, Ohio, man was injured in a crash in Paulding County this afternoon and taken to Paulding Hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Van Wert said Michael Leffel, 63, was driving north on Ohio 49 about 1 p.m. when a car going east on Ohio 114 failed to yield, colliding with Leffel’s car, causing it to leave the road and overturn.

The driver of the other car, Citali Montiel, 39, of Van Wert, and his two passengers were not injured in the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.