Braun will likely oppose next round of coronavirus relief

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun indicated Wednesday that he likely will oppose the next round of federal coronavirus relief if it exceeds $1 trillion as expected.

"You're going to have some Republicans, myself included, that whenever that package is dropped in our lap, it will be the top-line number that probably is going to turn us off on it more so than the content. And I still think it will pass," Braun, R-Ind., said during a conference call with Indiana news media.

Braun said the legislation should be tailored to aid small businesses and low-wage workers.

The Democratic majority in the House proposes spending $3.4 trillion to help employers, workers, schools, health care providers and state and local governments cope with the continuing fallout of the pandemic. The Republican majority in the Senate countered with $1 trillion in assistance but appears willing to go higher, according to media reports on the negotiations.

The next round of funding will add to about $3 trillion in virus relief Congress has authorized since March.

"When you're floating this kind of federal government presence, piling on trillions like that's the new minimum amount you need to do, none of that bodes well for the mid-term and the long term. Sadly, in this place, most things are done only in the short term. And I think we pay a big price for that," Braun said, an apparent reference to the ballooning federal budget deficit and national debt.

"So no, we can't keep doing that," said the second-year senator from Jasper. "Hard to say it when you still see some pain and agony from the shutdowns that we've had. But the strong economy, if we get it back in shape, it'll get us back very quickly to where we were before."

