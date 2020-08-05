City partners with Brightpoint to offer small-business loans

Beginning Monday, local small businesses will be able to apply for interest-free loans thanks to a partnership between the city of Fort Wayne and Brightpoint.

Local businesses with fewer than 30 employees can apply for loans up to $20,000. The Small Business Emergency Relief Program has $300,000, officials announced today.

The first year's payments are also forgivable. Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, rent, utilities, changes to physical business caused by the pandemic, and licenses and application fees.

The funds are part of a one-time allotment of $1.7 million issued to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the CARES Act.

"Small businesses are a crucial piece of keeping our local economy healthy and yet many of them are struggling to survive the economic hardships created by the pandemic," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "Our priority is to support our local businesses so they, and our economy, come out on the other side of this crisis stronger than ever."

Brightpoint will begin taking applications Monday. Those interested can call 260-423-3546, ext. 601 or 1-800-589-3506, ext. 601.

More information about The Small Business Emergency Relief Program and other community resources is also available online at cityoffortwayne.org/COVID-19.

The application period will be open through Aug. 24. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

