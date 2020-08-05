Wounded man found in hotel parking lot

A man was taken to a local hospital with apparent stab wounds around 8:30 a.m. today after emergency workers found him in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Suites Hotel, 4919 Lima Road, Fort Wayne police said.

The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, city police said in a statement. It said investigators are canvassing the area and interviewing a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.