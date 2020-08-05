Indiana: 740 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials today announced that 740 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 69,975 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,805 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 32% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 792,225 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 785,018 Tuesday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.