1 hurt in 3-vehicle Ohio crash

State police at the Van Wert Post in Ohio are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Latty Township that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers said a Ford Escape was stopped waiting to make a turn in a southbound lane on U.S. 127 when it was rear-ended by a Ford F-150 pickup about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The collision pushed the Escape into the path of a northbound Dodge Dart and the car hit the Escape injuring its driver, Ronald Bendele, 48, of Haviland, Ohio, police said.

Bendele was taken to the Paulding County Hospital, but officers did not provide the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup Daniel Sinn, 21, also of Haviland, and the other driver Diego Lopez, 25, of Paulding, Ohio, were not hurt, police said.