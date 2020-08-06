WD-40 Company Recalls X-14 Mildew Stain Remover due to pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled X-14 Mildew Stain Remover and contact WD-40 Company for instructions on how to dispose of the product or return it to receive a full refund.

Consumers can contact WD-40 Company toll-free at 877-598-5726 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at either www.x14recall.expertinquiry.com or www.x14brand.com and click on Product Recall at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves includes only the 16 and 32 ounce bottles of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover. The recalled bottles have a lot code between 20052 O and 20127 O, which can be found on the back of the bottle. X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is a bathroom cleaning product used to remove mildew and stains from grout, tile, vinyl, and plastic surfaces. X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is printed on the front of the blue plastic spray bottle.

Bottle Size Lot Code on Back of Bottle UPC

16 ounce 20052 O – 20063 O 041737260015

32 ounce 20062 O – 20127 O 041737260763

The product was sold at Amazon.com, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware, and other retail stores (not sold in California stores) from March 2020 through July 2020 for between $4 and $5.