Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:11 pm
Hercules recalls Moravian Star Lights
Hercules recalls Moravian Star Lights due to the lights lack adequate minimum wire size and overcurrent protection, posing fire and electrical shock hazards to consumers.
This recall involves a single style of Moravian star lights, including those with incandescent and LED bulbs. The lights are a white multipointed star designed to hang from a ceiling. Moravian Stars were sold in two sizes, 12” and 21.” The exterior boxes were either red, green or blue.
Consumers should immediately stop using the light and contact Hercules for a free repair kit.
Consumers can contact Hercules at 800-626-8807, ext. 4340, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at recall@herculesoem.com, or online at www.herculesoem.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
The lights were sold online at MoravianStarCompany.com and Amazon.com between November 2016 through December 2019 for about $20.
