Hercules recalls Moravian Star Lights due to the lights lack adequate minimum wire size and overcurrent protection, posing fire and electrical shock hazards to consumers.

This recall involves a single style of Moravian star lights, including those with incandescent and LED bulbs. The lights are a white multipointed star designed to hang from a ceiling. Moravian Stars were sold in two sizes, 12” and 21.” The exterior boxes were either red, green or blue.

Consumers should immediately stop using the light and contact Hercules for a free repair kit.

Consumers can contact Hercules at 800-626-8807, ext. 4340, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at recall@herculesoem.com, or online at www.herculesoem.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

The lights were sold online at MoravianStarCompany.com and Amazon.com between November 2016 through December 2019 for about $20.