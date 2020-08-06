Indiana: Daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 Thursday

Health officials announced today that 1,051 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 71,015 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,811 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 32% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 804,345 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 792,225 Wednesday.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.