Firefighters battle business fire

Firefighters battled a large business fire this morning just northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

The fire started about 7:30 a.m. just east of Coombs Street and northwest of the intersection of East Berry Street and North Anthony Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said the building houses multiple different businesses. It used to house River City Billiards, a sprawling entertainment complex, in the 1990s.

Firefighters noticed vehicles inside the building when they arrived. Part of the structure collapsed after firefighters were told to evacuate, O'Connor said.

The building consists of a one-story portion connected to a two-story portion. The one-story portion was destroyed in the blaze but the two-story portion is still intact, O'Connor said.

Now that the fire is under control, he said, firefighters will inspect the interior.

