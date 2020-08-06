Allen County COVID-19 for Thursday, August 6: 28 confirmed cases, 5 probable, 160 deaths

Thirty-three additional Allen County residents have tested for COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said today. Twenty-eight of the cases were confirmed cases and five were probable cases, bringing the total number of cases in Allen County to 3,750.

The virus has claimed 160 lives in Allen County.

Positive antigen tests that are counted as probable COVID-19 cases are now included in the county’s contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

The county’s case count includes 23 probable cases from rapid antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.