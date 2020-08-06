Arrest made in July fatal shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday night in the shooting death of another man on Lewis Street last month.

Darrius Holliness, 28, is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and cocaine possession in the July 26 shooting death of Fredrick Sanders, 29.

Sanders and two other people were shot in the 1100 block of East Lewis Steet. The two other victims survived.

Police said Holliness was arrested while he was driving in the area of Reed Street and Rudisill Boulevard.