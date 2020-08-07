Friday, August 07, 2020 12:38 pm
DeKalb reports 2 new cases of novel coronavirus
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 227.
A 49-year-old patient is recovering at home, the health department said. It provided no further information about a 50-year-old patient.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story