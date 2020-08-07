The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 07, 2020 12:38 pm

    DeKalb reports 2 new cases of novel coronavirus

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 227.

    A 49-year-old patient is recovering at home, the health department said. It provided no further information about a 50-year-old patient.

     

     

    Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

    Sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story