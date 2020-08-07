Suspect charged with murder in July motel homicide

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the July 8 homicide at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N., Fort Wayne police said today.

Jeremiah Stevenson, 26, was found Thursday evening in a home in the 3600 block of Winter Street, police said in a statement. He was taken into custody without incident and after being interviewed was charged with murder.

Police said homicide detectives, along with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals, received information that Stevenson was in the home. They said detectives had determined he was a person of interest soon after the homicide of Jean Emmanuel Duperat.

Duperat, 41, of Fort Wayne, died at the motel from a gunshot wound, the Allen County coroner's office has ruled.

A witness told police Duperat had been shot inside one of the motel rooms before police located him, police have said.