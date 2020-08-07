Indiana: Record 1,253 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Health officials today announced that 1,253 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 72,254 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

The number is the highest in one day during the pandemic.

A total of 2,821 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 33% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it saidm 817,104 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 804,345 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.