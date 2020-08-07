Defendant pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Christmas Eve deaths

A homeless man has admitted stabbing two brothers to death on Christmas Eve.

Pedro Salas Lopez, also known as Pedro Sales-Lopez, Pedro Salez Lopez and Miguel Lopez, was charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Salaz Lopez pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter this morning in Allen Superior Court. He faces at least 50 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 4, according to a plea agreement, and a judge likely will dismiss the murder charges.

Investigators said surveillance video from the motel shows Salas Lopez fighting with the brothers in the doorway of a room before they're killed. Salas Lopez told police he left the motel and returned to find them dead, something detectives argued was impossible.

Officers were called to the business around 7:15 p.m. Dec. 24 and found Daniel Mendez-Lopez dead inside the room. Alfonso Mendez-Lopez was found clinging to life on a second-floor balcony and later died at a hospital.

Both men died from stab wounds to the chest. A motive for the killings was not made clear, but Salas Lopez told police he fought with the brothers after seeing Daniel Mendez-Lopez with a knife taken from a bag owned by Salas Lopez, according to court documents.

