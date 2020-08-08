Indiana: Daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000

Health officials announced today that 1,036 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 73,287 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,834 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 34% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 828,466 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 817,104 on Friday.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.