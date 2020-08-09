Indiana’s daily COVID-19: 1,048 cases, 1 death

Health officials announced today that 1,048 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 1 more death has been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 74,328 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,835 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 841,125 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 828,466 Saturday.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.