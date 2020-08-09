Man struck by boat dies

A Fortville, Indiana, man is dead after being struck by a boat on Lake Wawasee, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Conservation officers were called to the lake around 6 p.m. Saturday, the DNR said in a statement.

Investigators said Nathan Mroz, 20, and two others were being pulled by an inner tube behind a boat when they were thrown off into the water. Mroz was struck by the boat as the driver was attempting to get him and the others out, the statement said.

Mroz was pulled into the boat unconscious, the DNR said, and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County coroner’s office. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.