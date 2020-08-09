Sunday: Allen reports 66 confirmed, 2 probable COVID-19 cases

Sixty-eight additional Allen County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Sixty-six of the cases were confirmed cases and two were probable cases, bringing the total number of cases in Allen County to 3,930, the county health department said in a statement.

The total number for deaths in Allen County is 162.

Positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases, and are now included in the county’s contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, it said. The department said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.