1 dead in morning shooting

A woman is dead after being shot at a northwest-side motel, Fort Wayne police said.

Just after 4 a.m., city police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn, 2920 Goshen Road. They said callers told dispatchers the woman was bleeding and lying on the ground outside a room on the second floor after being shot.

Emergency responders found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. They said detectives are interviewing motel guests and reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.