Storm warning: Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, Whitley

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties until 8 p.m.

At 7:17 p.m., radar indicated severe thunderstorms with 70 mph wind gusts were located from near Albion to nine miles northeast of Huntington, moving east at 35 mph, the weather service said.

Severe thunderstorms will be near:

Churubusco around 7:20 p.m.

Kendallville around 7:25 p.m.

Avilla around 7:30 p.m.

Ossian around 7:35 p.m.

Garrett around 7:40 p.m.

Auburn and Waterloo around 7:45 p.m.

New Haven around 7:50 p.m.

Butler and St. Joe around 7:55 p.m.

This includes Interstate 469 in Allen County and Interstate 69 between Markle and Angola.

The weather service urges people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.