Tornado warning: Allen, Huntington, Whitley

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Allen, Huntington and Whitley counties until 7:45 p.m.

At 7:11 p.m. radar indicated a severe thunderstorm with rotation capable of producing a tornado was seven miles south of Columbia City, moving east at 55 mph, the weather service said.

The storm will be near New Haven around 7:40 p.m., it said. Other locations in the path of the storm include Laud, Nine Mile, Yoder, Dunfee, Poe, Roanoke and Coesse.

This includes Interstate 469 between the General Motors plant and New Haven, and Interstate 69 between the General Motors plant and Dupont Road.

The weather service urges residents to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.