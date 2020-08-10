Monday, August 10, 2020 3:21 pm
Storms with high winds to arrive: Kosciusko, Wabash
A line of storms with a history of producing wind gusts between 70 and 100 mph is tracking through northwest Illinois, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.
This line will move into an area of Indiana and Michigan including Kosciusko and Wabash counties around 5 p.m. Fort Wayne time, the weather service said.
It recommended outdoor items be secured and residents be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building.
