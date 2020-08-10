Victim of Goshen Road motel shooting identified

A 19-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday shooting at a Goshen Road motel, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Angel May Carter was found at the Rodeway Inn, 2920 Goshen Road, shortly after 4 a.m., the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Carter died from a gunshot wound, and her death is the 29th homicide of the year in Allen County, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.