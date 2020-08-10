The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 10, 2020 12:22 pm

    DeKalb reports 11 new novel coronavirus cases

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of county cases to 238.

    The patients, three of whom are 14 or younger, range in age from 9 to 66, the health department said. At least 10 are recovering at home. There was no further information available about a 50-year-old patient.

     

     

     

