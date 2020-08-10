Monday, August 10, 2020 12:22 pm
DeKalb reports 11 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of county cases to 238.
The patients, three of whom are 14 or younger, range in age from 9 to 66, the health department said. At least 10 are recovering at home. There was no further information available about a 50-year-old patient.
