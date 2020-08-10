Indiana: 673 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Monday

Health officials said today that 673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 74,992 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,838 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 852,111 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 841,125 Sunday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.