    Monday, August 10, 2020 11:07 am

    Weather service: Severe storm risk increases late this afternoon, evening

    The Journal Gazette

    The risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts is increasing late this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana, the National Weather Service said today.

    Thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong to severe with gusty winds, are possible this evening in northwest Ohio, the weather service said.

    It said there are chances for storms throughout the region Friday through Sunday.

     

