Ohio crash injures 2

Two Montpelier men were injured in a crash near Defiance, Ohio, around 1:28 a.m. today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Defiance said it was called to Ohio 576, north of County Road J in Superior Township.

Investigators said the driver, Rowen Scott Beck, 18, of Montpelier, was driving north on Ohio 576 when he drove off the road and struck a tree.

Beck and his passenger, Jaden Wantong, 20, of Montpelier, were seriously injured, the statement said, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Beck was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Wantong was taken by ambulance to a Defiance hospital.