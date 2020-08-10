2 injured in West Central house fire

Two people were injured fighting a fire at a West Central home, firefighters said today.

Firefighters were called to 721 W. Wayne St. at 12:19 a.m. and found a large fire on the second floor, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The residents inside were able to get out before the first crews arrived at the scene, the statement said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 50 minutes.

A resident and a firefighter were injured and treated at the scene by medics, the statement said. It said the cause of the fire was electrical, and crews worked for several hours to salvage the property and do overhaul work in the damaged area.