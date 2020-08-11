Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:21 pm
VanMeter recalled to Reds
The Journal Gazette
The Cincinnati Reds said today they have recalled former TinCap Josh VanMeter of Ossian from their alternate training site, and placed pitcher Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 8.
VanMeter was sent to the alternate training site last week when MLB teams reduced their rosters from 30 to 28. He was hitless for the Reds so far this season.
